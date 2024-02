We have all loved watching Stree. The performance by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others won hearts. Now, the talks about Stree 2 have already started. Dinesh Vijan is all set to bring back the magic on-screens with Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as the leads in the movie. However, Dinesh Vijan has a plan to make it even more interesting by doing a crossover between Stree 2 and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya. Also Read - Baby John: After Jawan, netizens go gaga over Atlee's film with Varun Dhawan; say 'Fire hai boss'

Varun Dhawan to do a cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2?

Yes, as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan has shot for a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 as Bhediya. He reportedly shot for his guest appearance in Stree 2 recently at a studio in Mumbai. A source close to the portal told them that Bhediya is a character that is very close to Varun Dhawan's heart. Also Read - Jawan maker Atlee and Varun Dhawan starrer new movie VD 18's title to be announced on THIS date

His entry as Bhediya in Stree 2 will set up the story for Bhediya 2. The end of Stree 2 will be the start for Bhediya 2. The actor has already shot for a hilarious yet impactful cameo in Stree 2. Varun and his director Amar Kaushik had lots of fun on the sets of Stree 2 and discussed a lot about Bhediya 2.

Bhediya 2 to begin in 2025

The shoot of Bhediya 2 will begin in 2025. Dinesh Vijan wants to make a horror comedy universe and he is trying his best to do so with such crossovers. Stree 2 is all set to release in August 2024. However, there is no confirmation yet about Bhediya 2 and Stree 2 crossover.

Varun Dhawan movies

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and the film received mixed reviews. The actor is now set for a big collaboration with Jawan maker Atlee. He will be next seen in Baby John. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Theri.

The film will be directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. It is all set to release on May 31 this year.