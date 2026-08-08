Varun Dhawan To Star in YRF’s First-Ever Horror Film, 2027 Release Planned

Varun Dhawan is set to headline Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror film, directed by Rocket Boys fame Abhay Pannu. The theatrical release is planned for 2027

Varun Dhawan To Star in YRF’s First Ever Horror Film

Varun Dhawan is all set to enter the horror genre with Yash Raj Films’ first-ever horror feature. The much-awaited project is expected to hit theatres in 2027 and will be directed by Abhay Pannu, known for Rocket Boys. The makers have been tight-lipped about details of the story and Varun’s character, but the collaboration is an interesting new step for both the actor and the production house.

Varun Dhawan takes on a new genre with YRF

According to sources close to YRF, Varun Dhawan has been roped in to headline the banner’s first horror film. The project marks YRF’s entry into the horror genre and is being planned as a theatrical release.

The film is expected to go on floors later this year, with the makers eyeing a 2027 release. While details about the story and Varun’s character are currently being kept under wraps, the project is expected to explore a different side of the actor.

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Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu to helm the film

The horror film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who is best known for creating and directing the acclaimed series Rocket Boys. Pannu has also written the screenplay for the upcoming project.

His move from the world of historical drama to horror adds another interesting element to the film, especially as this will be his theatrical film directorial debut.

Varun Dhawan reunites with YRF after Sui Dhaaga

The upcoming horror film will also mark Varun Dhawan’s second collaboration with Yash Raj Films. The actor previously worked with the banner in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, which also starred Anushka Sharma.

With this project, Varun is set to explore a genre that he has not headlined in his filmography so far, while YRF will venture into a completely new space with its first horror feature.

YRF’s first horror film creates buzz

YRF is stepping into horror, which is a big move for the production house that has a huge legacy in mainstream Hindi cinema. The banner has successfully built franchises and films around romance, action and drama, but horror remains largely uncharted territory for the studio. Yash Raj Films has largely been associated with romance, action, drama and its expanding spy universe. Its decision to enter the horror space with Varun Dhawan at the centre has already made the project one to watch.

The project doesn’t have an official title yet, and the makers have not disclosed major details about the storyline. Details about the female lead, the supporting cast and the exact release date are still awaited. The upcoming film has a big production house, a new-age filmmaker, Abhay Pannu, as the director and an established Bollywood star, Varun Dhawan, in the lead role.

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