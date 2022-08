One of the successful movies of 2022 for Bollywood has been Jug Jugg Jeeyo. and played a couple whose marriage was on the rocks in this family comedy with a mature theme. The couple promoted the movie extensively and did a number of magazine shoots too. One of them was for the lifestyle mag Cosmopolitan. A BTS video from the same is going viral. We can see Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani posing like a couple. After a romantic eyelock, he kisses her lightly. We are unsure if it was part of the script, as Kiara Advani hits him in an adorable manner. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in black as they return from Dubai vacation; fans want the Shershaah couple to get married ASAP

Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai. pic.twitter.com/3SzXU6M5WR — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) August 1, 2022

It is very much possible that the kiss was planned before by the couple. As we know, they play a couple in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Trolling them, Kamaal R Khan has tweeted, "Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai." It translates into what happens when an actor actually gets into a romantic mood doing romance on screen. Needless to say, people left some funny comments below the clip. Here are some of them....

He forgets he is married — Ashish (@ashjwal) August 2, 2022

By seeing Kiara expression we can say that it is planned to make shoot good — Revanth Sekhar (@SekharRevanth) August 2, 2022

While the pandemic has been hard on many stars, the only one shining bright is Kiara Advani. She has had successes like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, 2 and others. And not to forget the critically acclaimed and universally loved Shershaah with beau, Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming slate of movies also looks great. She has films like RC15, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Govinda Naam Mera lined up for release.