Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi blessed with a baby boy

Film director Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday afternoon. Rohit and his filmmaker father were spotted leaving the Hinduja Hospital. The happiness was evident on their faces as the shutterbugs congratulated them for welcoming a new member in their family. Rohit is the elder son of David Dhawan.

In March, Rohit's younger brother 's wife Natasha Dalal had hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi, which was attended by 's sister Anshula Kapoor. She had shared a couple of pictures from the function.

Rohit and Jaanvi tied the knot in February 2012 in Goa after dating for 7 years. Their wedding saw a host of Bollywood celebrities such as , Amisha Patel, , , , among others. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2018. They named her Niyara. The little munchkin was once seen on Varun's Instagram handle.

Rohit Dhawan marked his directorial debut with in 2011. His second film was released in 2016. He is currently working on his upcoming film Shehzada starring and . The film is an official remake of 's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is produced by , Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. It also stars Paresh Rawal, , , and .