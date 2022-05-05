Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi blessed with a baby boy

Film director Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday afternoon. Rohit and his filmmaker father David Dhawan were spotted leaving the Hinduja Hospital. The happiness was evident on their faces as the shutterbugs congratulated them for welcoming a new member in their family. Rohit is the elder son of David Dhawan. Also Read - Ira Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ileana D'cruz and 5 more Bollywood celebs who suffered from anxiety and clinical depression
In March, Rohit's younger brother Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal had hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor. She had shared a couple of pictures from the function. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor breaksdown as she misses Rishi Kapoor; 'Roz mujhe koi yaad dilata hai...' - Watch heartbreaking video
Rohit and Jaanvi tied the knot in February 2012 in Goa after dating for 7 years. Their wedding saw a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Govinda, among others. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2018. They named her Niyara. The little munchkin was once seen on Varun's Instagram handle. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans upset with the makers for THIS reason
Rohit Dhawan marked his directorial debut with Desi Boyz in 2011. His second film Dishoom was released in 2016. He is currently working on his upcoming film Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.
