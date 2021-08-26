Varun Dhawan had debuted back in 2012 with Student of the Year, and within a short span, has turned into a bankable star at the box office and one of the sought after commercial actors among the current generation. In these nine years, has delivered more hits than several actors with twice the experience under their belt, including his debut, Student of the Year, , Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, , ABCD 2, , and 2. Now, another Dhawan is set to try their luck in Bollywood, and by what we've heard, it looks like the launch is going to be as big as what the elder Dhawan received. We're talking about Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, who's apparently prepping full throttle for her big Bollywood debut. Also Read - Remo D'Souza gets discharged from the hospital; the choreographer expresses his gratitude to fans through a heartwarming video

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that Anjini Dhawan's preparations are on in full swing for get acting debut, which include dance lessons in both classical forms like kathak and western forms like jazz. Said source also reveals that she's already received four to five script offers, but hasn't zeroed in on any. In fact, word is that like her uncle, Anjini Dhawan may also be launched in a big way by 's Dharma Productions, and in all probability, could be seen on screen by end 2022 or early 2023.

So, all you Varun Dhawan fans, how excited are you with the news of his niece, Anjini's big Bollywood debut?