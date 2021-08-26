Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan prepping for her big Bollywood debut! Karan Johar's Dharma to launch her by 2022? [EXCLUSIVE]

Another Dhawan is set to try their luck in Bollywood, and by what we've heard, it looks like the launch is going to be as big as what the elder Dhawan received. We're talking about Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, who's apparently prepping full throttle for her big Bollywood debut.