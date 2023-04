Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got spotted outside a clinic, and their pregnancy speculations have sparked again. The couple were seen leaving in a hurry as they got clicked by the shutterbugs in the town. Natasha Dalal chose to wear a little easy-breezy black and white dress and looked beautiful, while Varun Dhawan looked dashing as always in his casuals. Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, and it's been more than 2 years since the couple got married, so the speculations around their pregnancy are not surprising at all. Fans are already congratulating the couple for soon becoming parents. One user commented, "Congratulations both of you coming.... parents". Another user said, " Let them live peacefully now". Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor mocked for wearing an uncomfortable outfit that needs a helping hand every time; netizens ask, 'why do you wear such clothes’

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts, and his wedding with her was no surprise to fans. They both chose to have an intimate wedding in Lonavala, where only was present from the industry, for the obvious reason that the filmmaker gave him his first break and since then he has shared a strong bond with him. Also Read - Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Varun Dhawan; take a look at celebs who studied in the same school

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan walking out of the clinic along with wife Natasha Dalal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In fact, Varun Dhawan, on his show Koffee With Karan 7, spoke about his sex life with Natasha and played the sex guru on the show. Speaking about it on KWK 7, he said, "I have a good libido, and it's just natural. I'm a married man, so it's no big deal." Varun even shared some interesting tips for his male fans to keep their marriages rocking: " I've been dating my wife ever since we were in high school or college. So, you have to do special things to woo her, make her laugh, and make her feel good." Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya; here’s why these films haven’t yet released on OTT

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is waiting for the sequel to Bawal opposite Janhvi Kapoor, while he is all set for his OTT debut with Citadel along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the action will be seen in the never-before-seen film avatar. The actor will be seen romancing both the actress for the first time ever and their chemistry is surely going to create fireworks.