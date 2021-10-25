Yesterday, Karwa Chauth was celebrated by Indian women all over the globe. Our Bollywood divas too decked up in the best of their desi finery and celebrated this festival. While red and pink are traditional colours, we have seen new brides celebrating in pastels too. After all, it is just a hue! One of the young brides who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth was Natasha Dalal. The couple got married in December last year. She wore a powder blue sharara for the festival. Varun Dhawan shared pics from the celebration. We can see him in a simple coral kurta with denims. Also Read - Monday Memes: Netizens bring out their creativity in the hilarious way by giving a quirky twist to Karwa Chauth festival

We can see many comments under the post asking if she is pregnant. In one of the pics, Varun Dhawan's hand is actually on her tummy. A person commented, "Sab ab puchenge pregnant h kya," while another wrote, "She looks PREGNANT." As we know, there is a never-ending obsession of people with celebs' pregnancy. Some days back, it was Sonam Kapoor who was the target of trolls. Later, she posted a pic where she bared her midriff and ended all the speculations about her pregnancy. One of the trolls also made a remark about her rather simple Karwa Chauth look in a powder blue sharara. The person said that she is celebrating the festival of married women but does not have anything on her, which is a sign of a married woman.

Varun Dhawan was rather private about his love life when Natasha Dalal and he were dating. He said he did not want the focus to deviate from his professional life. Natasha Dalal has been trolled before on many occasions. Well, people just seemed to have normalised trolling on public pages like that of paparazzi. The handsome actor has a couple of films lined up in 2022.