Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal under netizens' 'pregnancy scanner'; trolls mock her simple Karwa Chauth look; say, 'Suhag ki ek bhi nishani na pehni hai'

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is the latest to fall prey to pregnancy speculations, people also mock her simple Karwa Chauth look say 'Suhag ki ek bhi nishani na pehni hai'