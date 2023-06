Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged on June 9. The event will take place at his home as the couple wanted to keep the ceremony low-key, in the presence of their family members and close friends. It is reported that Allu Arjun will also be attending his cousin’s engagement party with his family. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun's message to fans on World Environment Day

"Varun decided to host the engagement ceremony at his home as the couple wanted to keep it low-key with the presence of only family members. Also, evening is an auspicious time decided and it will be a close-knit ceremony followed by a party that will see mega cousins together under one roof. Allu Arjun will also be attending the engagement party tomorrow with his family," a source informed Pinkvilla. Varun Tej's family has taken care of all the elements - from decoration to the food menu - for the big event.

The couple will make their relationship official with their engagement photos on social media.

Attendees

The guest list of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement includes megastar Chiranjeevi as well as Ram Charan.

“Ram Charan, Upasana, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela,Sai Dharam Tej, megastar Chiranjeevi and the entire Allu-Konidela family will likely attend Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple," the source added.

The wedding is also expected to take place this year.

Engagement Card

Director Eluru Sreenu even shared a picture of the engagement card, which went viral on social media. The card features a beautiful picture showcasing Lavanya Tripathi leaning on Varun Tej's shoulder. With the caption "Two Hearts One Love," read the text on the card.

https://twitter.com/IamEluruSreenu/status/1666680993934348288

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

Varun and Lavanya’s love story started on the sets of their 2017 release film Mister. They also worked together in the film Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which hit the theatres in 2018. Ahead of their engagement, Varun and Lavanya are said to have spent time together during their holiday in Italy.