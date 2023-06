Actors and finally got engaged last week in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, for the first time, the couple has shared a picture of them together on Instagram. The snap appears to be from their Europe vacation. It featured Varun and Lavanya holding hands as they walked down a street. While Varun Tej looked dapper in a white T-shirt and black pants, Lavanya wore a stunning black-and-white ensemble. Alongside the image, the duo wrote, “Thanks to each and every one for the warm wishes! #blessed” Also Read - Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej engagement: Actor's first reaction after ring exchange will melt your heart

Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela reacted to the post with heart-eye and evil-eye emoticons. wrote, “Congratulations guys. So happy.” Also Read - Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement pics OUT; Upasana flaunts pregnancy glow as she arrives with Ram Charan; Allu Arjun joins [VIEW HERE]

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Engagement Pictures

The couple also shared pictures from their engagement ceremony. The carousel post featured adorable pictures of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi sharing a laugh as well as showing off their engagement rings. For the special day, Varun opted for an ivory kurta-pyjama. On the other hand, Lavanya looked gorgeous in a pastel green saree with embellished borders. “Found my Lav!,” Varun wrote in the caption. Also Read - Manushi Chillar is delighted as Miss World 2023 beauty pageant comes to India after 27 years

Trending Now

Fans and co-stars congratulated the couple in the comment section. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both an amazing journey together!” , Niharika Konidela, , and reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

While sharing the same set of pictures, Lavanya Tripathi wrote: "2016 to infinity. Found my forever." and also congratulated the couple for kickstarting their happily ever after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi (@itsmelavanya)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony was attended by , who was accompanied by his son and actor as well as his wife Upasana Kamineni. Varun’s cousin was also present at the event with wife Sneha Reddy.

Varun and Lavanya have shared the screen space in films like Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph. The two met for the first time on the sets of Mister and are said to have fallen in love.