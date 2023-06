Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are ready to welcome their firstborn into this world. Not long ago, Upasana celebrated her baby shower which was attended by prominent members of the film fraternity. And, we have to agree that her maternity fashion in every event or public appearance is totally on-point. Ram Charan and Upasana stepped out in style to attend the actor’s cousin, Varun Tej’s engagement ceremony on June 9. Needless to mention, this time too, Upasana made heads turn, wearing a luxurious green kaftan, worth thousands.

Pictures and videos of Ram Charan-Upasana’s arrival at the engagement venue have already flooded the internet. Upasana looked regal, dressed in an olive green kaftan, flaunting her baby bump. The kaftan, from the wardrobes of ace designer Jayanti Reddy, costs a whopping sum of Rs 19,900. The V-cut neckline and flared sleeves of the ensemble had intricate embroidery in golden patterns. Having a cinched waist, embedded with side slits made the kaftan look more unique.

Upasana complimented her engagement-ready outfit with a multi-coloured, stone-embellished neckpiece. The mom-to-be sported an almost no-makeup look. Just a hint of blush on her cheeks and glossy pink lips made her makeover seem absolutely flawless. Ram Charan, on the other hand, kept it simple, donning a pale blue shirt with a pair of black trousers.

A day after the engagement ceremony, Upasana shared a streak of pictures on Instagram welcoming Varun Tej’s fiancee, fashion designer Lavanya Tripathi into their family. “Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya. Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu.

Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for you,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

The pictures captured Upasana and Ram Charan sharing the same frame as Varun Tej and Lavanya. They sported beaming smiles on their faces, posing for the clicks.

This is not the first time that Upasana was seen wearing an expensive outfit. Earlier, on the occasion of her baby shower, she grabbed eyeballs for donning a shimmery pink-patterned dress. You will be shocked to know that the cost of the ensemble was Rs 90,471.

According to reports, Ram Charan and Upasana are due to welcome their little one this July.