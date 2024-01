VD 18: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee are teaming up for their upcoming new film. Tentatively titled VD 18, the film had its Muhurat Pooja, a traditional ceremony to mark the beginning of the shoot. Among the attendees were actress Keerthy Suresh, Atlee with his wife Priya, Wamiqa Gabbi, and of course, Varun Dhawan himself. The official title of the film is yet to be revealed, but Varun shared on his social media story that fans can expect an announcement soon. Check out the Muhurat Pooja video below. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Vedang Raina and other stars' winter looks are a must try for men

VD 18: All about Varun Dhawan and Atlee's upcoming new film

VD 18 is said to be an action entertainer film. It will be directed by A. Kaleeswaran and will be produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Varun Dhawan will play lead role in the film. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the film. Keerthy will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. The cast will soon commence shoot for the film. The movie is presented by Jio studios.

Varun Dhawan also showed excitement as the official title of the film will be announce soon. Check out his post on Instagram below:

Check out this video of Jawan director Atlee Kumar below: