VD14 Release Date OUT: Vijay Deverakonda steps into a ruthless warrior avatar for a pan-India period drama; here’s what to expect

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to bang on the big screen once again after a strong performance in his recent film Kingdom. Fans were excited for a long time about his next film, which was so far being called VD14. The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, with whom Vijay has previously worked in successful films like Taxiwaala. Now, finally, the title and release date of this film have come out, after which the curiosity of the audience has increased further.

What is the release date of VD14?

On 26 January 2026, Vijay Deverakonda announced the title of his upcoming film through his X (formerly Twitter) account. The name of the film is Ranbaali. The makers have also announced the release date of the film. The pan-India period drama will hit the theatres on September 11, 2026. According to reports, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Is Rashmika Mandanna the lead actress in Ranabaali?

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The makers have officially confirmed Rashmika as the female lead of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is said to be playing an important role in the film. The special thing is that Vijay and Rashmika will share the screen after about seven years. Earlier, both of them were seen together in the film Dear Comrade, released in 2019, in which their pair was liked very much by fans. .

What to expect from Vijay-Rashmika’s film?

The story of Ranbali is said to be based on the period of British rule. The film is set in the period between 1854 and 1878. According to reports, the story of the film is inspired by some true events and folklore of the 19th century. However, this film is not a biopic of any one person, but will try to bring out those events which did not get much space in history. The story of the film has been kept secret for now, but it can be seen as a strong story related to political and social conflicts.

