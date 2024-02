Vedaa: The first look of the John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer is out, and we must say that both actors are looking ferocious and ready to show the audience what a real action drama film looks like. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is said to be inspired by real-life events. Along with the first look, the makers have also revealed the release date. Also Read - John Abraham's first big buy of 2024 is Rs 70 crore plus bungalow in Khar; find out more

Vedaa First Look and Release date reveled

Actors John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh took to their respective social media platforms and announced the release date, as well as revealed the first look at the film. The film is all set to release on July 12, 2024. Judging by the first look, both John and Sharvari are looking absolutely ready for revenge and to teach someone an important lesson. Check out the first look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Prior to Vedaa, John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani collaborated on the 2019 film Batla House, which was inspired by the real incident of the Batla House encounter case. Apart from Vedaa, John Abraham will also be seen in films like The Diplomat, Tariq, and Tehran. The actor had a successful professional stint with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in 2023. John was highly applauded for his portrayal of antagonist Jim. As far as Sharvari Wagh is concerned, apart from Vedaa she will next be seen in the film Maharaja.