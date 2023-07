Tamannaah Bhatia left a mark on the audience with her stellar performance in Netflix’s four-part anthology Lust Stories 2. Lately, her romantic equation with Vijay Varma has become the talk of the town. On the flip side, the actress has also been hitting the headlines for her upcoming projects. After collaborating with Rajinikanth for the action comedy Jailer, Tamannaah has joined the cast of director Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa. On Thursday, July 13, the filmmaker welcomed the Baahubali actress onboard, penning a heartfelt note. He also dropped a set of pictures with Tamannaah and Vedaa’s other cast member, John Abraham on Instagram. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actor Kumud Mishra reveals if there was awkwardness while doing intimate scenes with Kajol [Exclusive]

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Vedaa

"Team Vedaa is privileged to have the wonderful & effervescent Tamannaah Bhatia join the cast for a special, pivotal role. The stakes just got bigger!!" wrote Nikkhil Advani. The pictures captured Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, and the director sharing the same frame. Tamannaah looked pretty, in a black tee and denim jeans, that she teamed up with a grey coat. John and Nikkhil were dressed in casual fits.

Along with the pictures, the Kal Ho Naa Ho director attached a long note, released by Vedaa's production houses, namely Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. It offered social media users an idea about what to expect from Vedaa. There were also excerpts of Tamannaah Bhatia and Nikkhil Advani speaking fondly about each other.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Nikkhil Advani

In the statement, Tamannaah Bhatia praised Nikkhil Advani for his directorial prowess. She also expressed excitement regarding her character in Vedaa. “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in,” said Tamannaah.

Nikkhil Advani on Tamannaah Bhatia

Nikkhil Advani revealed that he and his film team were “thrilled” to welcome Tamannaah Bhatia, known for delivering “sensational performances”, on the sets of Vedaa. He added, “When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film.”

About Vedaa

Besides Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham, Vedaa stars Sharvari Wagh in a titular role. Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the film started rolling in Rajasthan recently. Most likely, Vedaa will mark its theatrical premiere, sometime next year.