google-preferred
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Vedang Raina reveals he kept telling himself THIS while recording Maskara with AR Rahman

Vedang Raina reveals he kept telling himself THIS while recording Maskara with AR Rahman

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali's dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

WrittenBy
By: Divya Pal | Published: May 9, 2026 11:52 AM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

Vedang Raina reveals he kept telling himself THIS while recording Maskara with AR Rahman

Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated film, Main Vaapas Aaunga is already creating a strong buzz. The Teaser and Diljit Dosanjh's title track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ have received much love. The makers recently released the romantic track 'Maskara' and it has also been receiving overwhelmingly warm response across streaming platforms and social media. While fans continue to listen to it, Vedang Raina shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recording studio, giving everyone a closer look at the journey behind this soulful composition.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Inside Khushi Kapoor’s cozy Christmas Bash: Actress twins with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina

In the video, Vedang Raina was visibly nervous yet excited about the opportunity to record a song with A.R. Rahman. He admitted he had to remind himself to 'stay calm' while he recorded the song. Sharing the video, Vedang said, “Not too long ago I was making covers of @arrahman compositions. Now I get to collaborate with him. I really don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I dedicate this to that little boy who dreamed of this. Who heard the Roja album on repeat. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for trusting me to be a part of your vision. I hope I could do justice. ‘Maskara’ out now on all streaming platforms. Go listen?”

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Ahaan Panday-Vedang Raina to Katrina Kaif-Zareen Khan: TOP 8 Bollywood celeb pairs who look like...

His heartfelt note adds a deeply personal layer to the song’s success, highlighting how special this collaboration has been for the young actor-singer.Composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and also sung by Nilanjana Ghosh, 'Maskara' beautifully captures the playful, unspoken emotions of young love its hesitation, charm, and quiet intensity. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection day 1: Neetu Kapoor-Kapil Sharma starrer struggles with low earnings, rakes in just...