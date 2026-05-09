Vedang Raina reveals he kept telling himself THIS while recording Maskara with AR Rahman

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali's dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Vedang Raina reveals he kept telling himself THIS while recording Maskara with AR Rahman

Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated film, Main Vaapas Aaunga is already creating a strong buzz. The Teaser and Diljit Dosanjh's title track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ have received much love. The makers recently released the romantic track 'Maskara' and it has also been receiving overwhelmingly warm response across streaming platforms and social media. While fans continue to listen to it, Vedang Raina shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recording studio, giving everyone a closer look at the journey behind this soulful composition.

In the video, Vedang Raina was visibly nervous yet excited about the opportunity to record a song with A.R. Rahman. He admitted he had to remind himself to 'stay calm' while he recorded the song. Sharing the video, Vedang said, “Not too long ago I was making covers of @arrahman compositions. Now I get to collaborate with him. I really don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I dedicate this to that little boy who dreamed of this. Who heard the Roja album on repeat. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for trusting me to be a part of your vision. I hope I could do justice. ‘Maskara’ out now on all streaming platforms. Go listen?”

His heartfelt note adds a deeply personal layer to the song’s success, highlighting how special this collaboration has been for the young actor-singer.Composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and also sung by Nilanjana Ghosh, 'Maskara' beautifully captures the playful, unspoken emotions of young love its hesitation, charm, and quiet intensity. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.

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