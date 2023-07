Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding was all about the power of female friendships. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania were roped in for the comedy-drama, which upon release was loved by the masses, especially the female audience. Now, Ekta and Rhea Kapoor have reportedly joined hands to carry forward the tale of camaraderie between the four friends in the film’s sequel, Veere Di Wedding 2. Although an official confirmation regarding Veere Di Wedding’s sequel is awaited, sources have claimed that the “idea and concept” of the second segment are finalised. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Veere Di Wedding to have a sequel post the film's monumental success at the box office?

Veere Di Wedding 2 in the making

If reports are to be believed, the script of Veere Di Wedding 2 is already underway, while the final draft of the script is expected to be ready in the next couple of months. If things go as planned, the second installment of the much-loved film will start rolling in 2024.

More about Veere Di Wedding 2

“Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept have already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months,” revealed a source, as reported by Pinkvilla. Once the script is deemed complete, the search for the cast will begin. Till now, there is no confirmation on whether the previous cast of Veere Di Wedding will reprise their roles in the sequel or not.

About Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding, upon its release in 2018, minted a good sum of money at the ticket window, seamlessly entering the 100 crore club. Rhea Kapoor, back in a 2020 interview revealed that she was surprised by the film’s positive responses, going beyond expectations. The story centered around three female school friends who navigate through the ups and downs of life, be it in their professional field or personal sphere, always having each other’s back. Veere Di Wedding also touched on the topic of feminism, being bold and brave at times. Apart from the female-ensemble protagonists, the film also starred Sumeet Vyas in an important role.