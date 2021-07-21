Verdict Out! Fans want THIS Bollywood actor to step into Suriya’s shoes in the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru – view POLL RESULT

A week ago, we saw and the makers of Soorarai Pottru announcing the remake of the superstar's last release, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped its theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. As fans are quite kicked about this remake, we conducted a poll to see which Bollywood actor can play the lead role in this venture and recreate the same kind of impact and intensity, which Suriya had aced it in the original film. Also Read - Bhuj The Pride of India: OMG! Nora Fatehi got so BADLY INJURED on set that she bled from her head and now has a permanent scar – view pic

Taking , and as the leading contenders, we asked fans which of these talented stars best fit the bill for the remake. The results are out and we've got a clear verdict from our users as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, won the poll by a resounding margin, garnering 67% of the votes. Talking about the other two contenders, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh received 20 and 13% votes respectively.

Well, we can already imagine HR in the remake of Soorarai Pottru and honestly, if it happens, and is made well, it could definitely shatter several records at the box office. Coming to the Hindi remake, it will be bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyotika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian. Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, will again take on directorial duties.

While announcing the remake, Suriya expressed his excitement and said in a statement, “The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this had to be a pan India film, because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has a trio of biggies under his belt like Fighter, the Vikram Vedha remake and .