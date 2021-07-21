Verdict Out! Fans want THIS Bollywood actor to step into Suriya’s shoes in the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru – view POLL RESULT

Taking Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh as the leading contenders, we asked fans which of these talented stars best fit the bill for the remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. The results are out and we've got a clear verdict from our users.