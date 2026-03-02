'Very troubled...': Nora Fatehi BREAKS silence on Middle East tensions, urges unity and peace amid ongoing conflict

Amid rising military tensions in the Middle East, actress Nora Fatehi informed her followers that she is safe and in India right now. She also urged people to stay united as tensions escalate.

Amid rising military tensions in the Middle East, actress-singer-dancer Nora Fatehi, who also resides in Dubai, reassured fans that she is safe and doing well while now in India. She stated that she seeks for unity, that she is 'very troubled', and that the images released have shook her. She went on to say that all she wants is world peace and people to live stable lives.

What did Nora say?

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 1, Nora said, "Every day, I know people are internally having some fear of what's going to come tomorrow. After seeing the visuals of what is happening in the region, I feel terrible because we do not want innocent lives to be lost. We have had enough of that."

Also Read Nora Fatehi INVOLVED in car accident after drunk driver…, sustains minor injury

Nora requests people to unite and...

According to Nora, people have been seeing one chaotic incident, conflict, and tragedy after another year after year. She appealed for unity, asking people to stand together, and she encouraged everyone to continue praying and to have confidence in God. She went on to say that everyone has to be strong in their faith, unified, and grounded if they are to combat this "psychological and spiritual warfare," which she feels is taking place.

"We need to be prayed up, rest of the other things happening in Global level is not in our control, it is unfortunate," added the 34-year-old actress.

"Yes, things are going to escalate and they are going to get worse before they get better. There is going to be a massive shift in power and the emergence of a new world order. We may not have control over that. Unfortunately, it is always the same people who are going to pay the price, and we will all feel it on a, psychologically, spiritually, and economically," added the actress.

What troubles Nora the most?

The idea that people just want to live in peace, according to Nora, is what worries her the most. However, recurring chaotic occurrences throughout the past few decades have caused instability, uncertainty, and terror, leaving everyone in a constant state of worry and anxiety.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more