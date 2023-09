Renowned actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, known by his stage name Birbal, has passed away due to age-related issues at the age of 84. According to family sources, he breathed his last at around 7:30 p.m. on a Tuesday after being admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for several days.

Veteran actor Birbal passed away

Birbal's long-standing association with the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) was acknowledged as the organization mourned his demise. In a message on their official handle, CINTAA expressed condolences, stating that Birbal had been a member since 1981. Throughout his illustrious career, Birbal graced the silver screen in more than 500 films, often portraying comic roles.

Worked with Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi films

Notably, Birbal didn't limit himself to Hindi cinema; he also contributed to Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi films. He collaborated with iconic actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar in movies such as Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti. One of his most recognizable roles was that of a prisoner in the half-cut moustache in the blockbuster film Sholay and a drug addict in Anurodh.

Birbal's classic appearance in these films

Born in 1938, Birbal received his major break in V. Shantaram's 1967 film Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, which starred Jeetendra and Mumtaz. His extensive filmography includes appearances in classics like Aradhana, Mera Naam Joker, Gambler, Amar Prem, Charas, Vishwanath, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Karz, Kranti, Naseeb, Yaarana, Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, and Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2022 film 10 Nahi 40.

Birbal's prolific career and memorable performances left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and his contributions will be fondly remembered by generations of movie enthusiasts.