Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani actress Jaya Prada has made it to the headlines. It is because the veteran actress has been sentenced to six months jail term in an old case. As per reports, she has been found guilty in of non-payment of dues of workers in her theatre in Tamil Nadu. She has been accused of not paying ESI amount from salaries of the workers. Apart from her, business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu have also been found guilty and sentence jail term. Jaya Prada has also been charged with Rs 5000 fine in the case.

All about the case

As per a report in Times Now, Jaya Prada, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu owned a theatre in Chennai. However, due to unbearable loses, the theatre had to shut down. Later, the workers of the theatre filed a case against Jaya Prada, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu accusing them of non-payment of ESI money that was deducted from their salaries. The case was filed by the Labour Government Insurance corporation in Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai. Reportedly, the actress also tried to sought dismissal of the case. She filed an appeal in the court to dismiss the case by agreeing to pay the dues to the theatre staff. However, the court rejected her appeal and rather gave out the verdict against her. She has now been sentenced to six months in jail and would have to pay a fine of Rs 5000. What will be her next step, is yet to be revealed.

Jaya Prada's filmography

Jaya Prada is among the very popular names in the film industry. The actress has worked in more than 300 films over her career. She has been a part of movies like Kaamchor, Tohfa, Sharaabi, Maqsad, Sanjog, Aakhree Raasta , Elaan-E-Jung, Aaj Ka Arjun, Jeevan Yudh, Lav Kush, Dhartuputra, Thanedaar, Maa, and many more. She has also worked in many South Indian films. She has worked in Kannada and Telugu films. She has also hosted and judged TV shows. Her last movie was Suvarna Sundari which was a Telugu film. The actress has now turned a politician.