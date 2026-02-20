Veteran filmmaker MM Baig DIES at 76, was found dead at Andheri West home; police suspect...

Baig was well-known for coaching Hrithik Roshan before his debut and for directing Chhoti Bahu (1994), which starred Shilpa Shirodkar. He was also connected to movies like Razia Sultan.

Filmmaker MM Baig Death: M. M. Baig, 76, a veteran filmmaker, was discovered dead at his home in the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Wednesday night. According to police officials, preliminary investigations have found no evidence of foul play, and the death appears to be natural. An accidental death report (ADR) was filed on Thursday.

What did the police probe say?

Sanjay Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara police station, said, “He had been unwell for several days and was alone at home, as his family had travelled to Dubai. When he did not respond to phone calls for the last two days, his family sent someone to check on him. After breaking open the door in the presence of the police, he was found lying unresponsive inside the house.”

Around 1:30 am on Thursday, he was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West, where medical professionals pronounced him dead and performed a post-mortem examination. His family is traveling back from Dubai to Mumbai.

What did his publicist reveal?

Meanwhile, his publicist, Hanif Zaveri, told the media, “He had been unwell for quite some time. Since he had not come out of the house for four to five days, neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. The police opened the door and found Baig Sahab’s body and informed his daughter. The body was later taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1.30 to 2 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul.”

MM Baig works

Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar, and Kishen Kanhaiya are just a few of the movies that Baig worked on during his early days as an assistant to J. Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan. Additionally, he was linked to the movies Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Aulad.

