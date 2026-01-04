Veteran journalist once REVEALED shocking experience with Ranveer Singh, said Deepika Padukone 'Tried to...'

Veteran journalist recently recalled a bitter moment with Ranveer Singh from the promotions of Bajirao Mastani. Read on.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry, who have been each other’s support system through thick and thin. The couple, who got hitched in 2018, have now become parents of a daughter, Dua. Recently, Ranveer has been enjoying the success of his recent film, Dhurandhar. Amid this, a veteran journalist shared some unknown details about their meet-up with Deepika. She shared that she met the couple in an interview, but what happened afterwards led the interview to be cut short. Veteran journalist Bhawana Soumaya, in an interview with Women’s Social Corner, recalled interviewing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their film, Bajirao Mastani. The journalist shared that Ranveer was in a bad mood at that time for some reason and his behaviour was not good.

What happens next?

Soumya stated that Deepika was aware of Ranveer’s misbehaviour and was trying to manage the situation. She tried to indulge him, thinking that she was older and to forgive his behaviour. But the actor remained in a bad mood. Bhawana Soumaya said, “I went to interview Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for Bajirao Mastani and for some reason, Ranveer wasn’t in a good mood that day and his behaviour with me was not okay. Deepika was conscious of this and she was trying to make up. I was also trying to indulge him thinking that I am older, I should forgive this behaviour, but he was still in a bad mood.”

TRENDING NOW

How did Bhawna Soumaya react to Ranveer Singh’s behaviour?

In the interview, the journalist added, “I told him my career is more than your age. I have seen many superstars come up and vanish, I have seen them fall down, get back up, that’s all okay. But whatever has happened today, I am not going to hold it against you but tomorrow when your film releases. Don’t think that just because we had an altercation today, I will criticise your film. If you have done good work, you will receive due credit but if you have not done well then I won’t think about how you will perceive this. I will write what I feel.”

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar success

The actor is on cloud nine after his film, Dhurandhar, has seen success. The movie features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film has already surpassed Rs 1000 crore globally. The second part of Dhurandhar is set to be released on March 19, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more