Here's one more sad news for the music industry. Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passed away today (18) at the age of 82. He had sung many famous songs like Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute (Dharam Kanta), Beeti Na Beetai Raina (Parichay), Dil Dhoondta Hai (Mausam), Naam Gum Jayega (Kinara), Hothon Pe Aisi Baat (Jewel Thief), and others. His wife told IANS, "He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time." Many Bollywood celebs and fans took to Twitter to mourn the singer's demise.

tweeted, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. Om Shanti." Check out the tweets of the celebs below…

Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness.

Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. ? Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/IAvtJf0ZF8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 18, 2022

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022

What a wonderful artiste and a warm person! Extremely sad to hear of Bhupinder ji’s demise today. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace #BhupinderSingh pic.twitter.com/7XtuqlKwqv — (@ShafqatAmanatA) July 18, 2022

Singer & Guitarist #BhupinderSingh ‘s demise is a great loss to the film industry especially the music world .

Heartfelt condolences to his wife #Mitalee ji and the entire family.

Will always be remembered through his songs.

ॐ शान्ति !

? pic.twitter.com/ocKrf6viDQ — (@ashokepandit) July 18, 2022

Bhupinder Singh started his journey as a performer on All India Radio in Delhi. Music composer Madan Mohan heard him at a dinner in the capital and called him to Mumbai. Singh was also a guitarist, and as a guitarist, he worked on songs like Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai, and more. Also Read - The Idol: HBO officially confirms Blackpink star Jennie Kim is a part of the Weeknd's show

We pray that the singer’s soul rests in peace.