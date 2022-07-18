Here’s one more sad news for the music industry. Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passed away today (18) at the age of 82. He had sung many famous songs like Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute (Dharam Kanta), Beeti Na Beetai Raina (Parichay), Dil Dhoondta Hai (Mausam), Naam Gum Jayega (Kinara), Hothon Pe Aisi Baat (Jewel Thief), and others. His wife told IANS, “He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time.” Many Bollywood celebs and fans took to Twitter to mourn the singer’s demise. Also Read - Nima Denzongpa to go off-air soon? Surabhi Das breaks silence
Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. Om Shanti." Check out the tweets of the celebs below…
Bhupinder Singh started his journey as a performer on All India Radio in Delhi. Music composer Madan Mohan heard him at a dinner in the capital and called him to Mumbai. Singh was also a guitarist, and as a guitarist, he worked on songs like Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai, and more.
We pray that the singer’s soul rests in peace.
