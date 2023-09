Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. The duo dated for a few years before eventually tying the knot in December 2021. Since then, the couple has been serving major couple goals, be it on the red carpet or heaping praises over each other in interviews. Vicky, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, recently spoke about marrying an actor and revealed its pros and cons. The actor also admitted that owing to their hectic schedules, the duo don’t get to spend enough time together. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reacts to losing National Film Award to Pushpa star Allu Arjun, says ‘I don’t have any...’

Vicky Kaushal reveals pros and cons of marrying Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina make for a good-looking couple. Recently in an interview, Vicky spoke about marrying an actor and revealed that it comes with its own pros and cons. Speaking to Pinkvilaa in an interview, Vicky said that the benefit of marrying an actor is that Katrina understands that their work life is different from a regular job and is not a nine-to-five schedule. The actor added that they do not have any Sundays or weekends, so the understanding is there.

The Great Indian Family star also revealed that the cons of marrying an actor is that sometimes they are both shooting for films non-stop and a whole month can pass without getting to spend enough quality time together. The actor added that both of them might have different time schedules and sometimes when he returns from work, she leaves, and they don't get any time with each other despite living under the same roof.

Vicky on why he apologises first in an argument with Katrina

Giving major husband goals, Vicky Kaushal also revealed why he apologises first to Katrina Kaif. He said that sometimes he admits to his mistakes even when he isn’t wrong and said, “Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who wants drama? Owning up makes life simpler)”.

Vicky will next be seen in the family entertainer film The Great Indian Family. Also starring Manushi Chillar, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 22, 2023.