Vicky Kaushal was recently seen making his way to Lalbaughcha Raja darshan and this video of The Great Indian Family actor is going viral as he was struggling to find his way towards the pandal along with his mom and dad, Veena and Sham Kaushal. The netizens are expressing concern over how, despite going in VIP Darshan Vicky was badly mobbed by the crowd. Vicky is seen protecting his mom, Veena Kaushal, and pulling her out of the mob along with his dad. This video is grabbing a lot of attention due to even celebrities facing hurdles to get a glimpse of Lalbaughcha Raja and how everyone is treated equally here, be it layman or celebrity. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif expecting her first child? This video of the Tiger 3 actress will end all pregnancy rumours

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal and his mother getting mobbed at Lalbaughcha Raja despite VIP darshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranal Chavan (@pranalchavan_)

Vicky Kaushal is being lauded by the fans for being such a caring son, and they are even claiming that he might not have gotten the VIP darshan and that he's struggling so much. One user claimed that he feels good after seeing this video, as there is no discrimination in God's house for anyone. "I felt relaxed after seeing this video. Now it's clear that people are treated equally. Jai Shree Ganesh." Another user commented, " Agar vo chaahta to VVIP Line me aa sakta like other Bollywood stars.. but usne normal insaan ki tarha darshan lena hi choose kiya ... Yahi attitude use Vicky kaushal banati he." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's mom calls Jawan and Gadar 2 'best'; refers to THIS film as ‘Bakwaas’

Vicky Kaushal's latest release, The Great Indian Family, faced the storm of Jawan, but still, the film saw a dip and on the 4th day and earned 75 lakhs, and those who have watched the film are hailing Vicky as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and we cannot agree more. Vicky is an impeccable talent, and there is no denying that. Vicky Kaushal ha proved his mettle as an actor from his debut film Masan and the actor feels he has got more than he sked for n an exclusive interview with BL. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif pregnant and expecting first child with Vicky Kaushal? Here's the truth