The uber talented and the gorgeous are being shipped by their fans big time. Every now and then there are new reports about their relationship. Fans are not only convinced that they are a couple, but also believed in rumours of their alleged secret roka (engagement). However, both the stars' teams and family were quick to debunk the reports. And now, a new hot gossip is doing the rounds on social media. It was reported on Lifestyle Asia that Vicky and Katrina are all set to get married in December 2021. The report went on to say that the duo have zeroed in on a property in Udaipur, Rajasthan for their big fat Bollywood wedding. The article has been pulled down, but not before VicKat shippers caught the whiff of it.

But before all you fans get into a celebratory mode and await a December wedding of your favourite Bollywood 'couple' here's the truth. Just like no roka happened, no wedding is happening. Vicky and Katrina are busy with their respective upcoming projects and that is all that is happening in their lives right now. According to industry sources, while Vicky and Katrina are great friends and share a great bond, there is no talk of marriage and therefore them even deciding on a date for the same are a little too far fetched. None of them is thinking of marriage right now and keeping work their focus.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has finished the Russia schedule of Tiger 3 with and has now moved to Turkey. While Vicky Kaushal is prepping for the Sam Maneckshaw biopic which is slated to start shooting for in just a few days.