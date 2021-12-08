Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities started yesterday with a grand sangeet function. The wedding will take place tomorrow and before that today it’s going to be the mehndi ceremony. Many friends of the couple from the industry have already reached the venue and yesterday Bollywood celebs also shook a leg at the sangeet. A few days ago, we had informed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also been invited to the wedding, and they will be attending it with their daughter Vamika. However, now, we have EXCLUSIVELY learned that Virat and Anushka will be attending the wedding, but they have decided not to take Vamika with them. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood ruling beauties who settled for partners with lesser stardom

Virushka didn’t attend the sangeet last night, and today they won’t be a part of the mehndi ceremony as well. However, the two will be attending the main wedding function followed by the reception. Our source informs us that the couple has decided not to take Vamika with them to avoid media frenzy or any kind of trolling. One of the reasons is also the spread of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Groom's family shares special plan for bahu's Mehendi ceremony [EXCLUSIVE]

Well, Anushka getting an invite to the wedding is surely not surprising. Katrina and Anushka have worked together in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Both the actresses share a great rapport with each other, and during the promotions of the films, we could clearly see that they are very close friends. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Not shehnai, but music from these Rajasthani instruments will echo through the venue [Exclusive]

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan will also be attending the wedding. But, it’s not yet confirmed whether the superstar has reached the venue or not. Katrina’s very close friend Salman Khan won’t be able to attend the wedding as he will be flying to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Yesterday, celebs like Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, and her husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, and singer Gurdas Maan were clicked at the Jaipur airport.