Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Their families and guests have arrived at Six Senses Fort Barwara and more guests are arriving today as the wedding festivities kick off with Sangeet in the evening. But amid the scare of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, have , and their guests flouted safety norms? As per our sources, the district collector's office has set down rules for all the attendees, regarding certificates of vaccination and tests reports that they will have to carry before heading to the wedding venue.

A source from Rajasthan tells us that a special team from Jaipur is on the way to Sawai Madopur to keep a strict check on the guests and ensure that no norms are flouted. There are plans to conduct random tests during the four days that the guests and the couple will be at Sawai Madhopur. A source confirms, "Katrina and Vicky's wedding guests will have to mandatorily show a negative RT-PCR test report. People are encouraged to wear a mask at all times and mandatorily in instances where there are more than 50 people gathered in one place."

The resorts and hotels where the guests are staying are also following all the norms. "There are santization posints in every 50 meters. And rooms will be sanitised in every 24 hours. The rooms or Katrina and Vicky and their family members are out of bounds and no one will be able to enter their rooms without special permission," informs the source. Further revealing that there are special medical teams on duty to address any health scare.

A source from District collector Rajendra Kishan’s office at Sawai Madhopur confirms that the wedding party is following Covid norms laid down by the State. “There is permission of upto 200 guests or 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue for weddings. Vicky and Katrina have taken permission for 120 guests. They are also following the vaccination and RT-PCR test report norm. There is no norm for quarantine, be it home or institutional for those with negative reports – be it domestic or international travellers,” shares the source.

Recently, the PWD Minister and Minister in-charge of Sawai Madopur district Bhajanlal Jatav had told media in a press conference on Tuesday that there will three levels of checks for all the guests. First at the airport from where they take the flight to Jaipur, then at the Jaipur airport itself before they head to Sawai Madhopur and then before they enter the various resorts and hotels where their rooms are booked for the wedding. He also said that apart from these the authorities can conduct tests and random checks during the course of the wedding.