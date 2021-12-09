Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot today. Fans of the actors are excited to get a glimpse of their favourite stars from the wedding. For the past few weeks, this wedding has been grabbing everyone’s attention and we have read multiple reports about it like what the stars will be wearing, what food will be served to guests, who will be attending the wedding, and more. Now, here’s one more interesting piece of news about Vicky and Kat’s marriage. The guests, who have attended the wedding, are being served some Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop in Sawai Madhopur. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 3: Couple to get married today; Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood biggies expected to attend

According to a report in IANS, 10 types of sweets weighing 80 kg were sent to Six Senses Fort Barwara by Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home which is located in Sawai Madhopur. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Is this the REAL reason why Alia Bhatt gave the shaadi a miss?

Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish Mawa Kachori and Bikaner's Gond Pak. Gujarati Dhokla has also been served in the breakfast. Samosa, Kachori, and Dhokla were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony." Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Katrina Kaif took Salman Khan's lie detector test and asked, 'Aap shaadi karenge ya nahi?' – here's how he reacted

Apart from Mawa Kachori and Gond Pak, other sweets that were sent at the wedding venue were Moong Daal Barfi, Gujarati Bakhlaya, Kaju Pan, Choco Byte, and others. Today, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla will be sent at the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While it is surely a lavish wedding, not many Bollywood celebs have been invited for it. A few celebs that have gone to the wedding are Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is said that the couple will organise a reception for their industry friends post the wedding.