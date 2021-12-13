How excited are you to watch them walk together hand in hand as man and wife? Well, the wait is over, and will be returning to Mumbai tomorrow after their bug fat wedding in Rajasthan. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor gifts diamond necklace worth Rs. 2.7 crores; Salman Khan surprises couple with a Range Rover worth Rs. 3 crore - check newlyweds' most expensive gifts

The couple is all set to get back to work after their wedding. A close source to us reveals that Vicky and Katrina will be heading to Mumbai tomorrow and will be reaching around 2 pm at the private airport. Also Read - Dangal Girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra join Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur; to play THESE interesting characters in the film

Katrina and Vicky will also be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai and they have already started sending the invites to their friends in the fraternity. And don't be surprised if you find and as one of their special guest at the reception. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif EARN this WHOPPING amount from their big Bollywood wedding

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor has gifted Katrina a diamond necklace as her wedding gift and it seems all is well between the two and they have happily moved on in their lives and are happy with their respective partners.

Ever since their wedding on December 9, both the lovebirds can't keep calm and have been sharing some delightful pictures from the wedding ceremonies. They have posted pictures right from their haldi, mehendi to the wedding da. AN boy, they looked very bit gorgeous and how!

Katrina Kaif looked the perfect gorgeous Indian bride in the typical red lehenge by Sabysachi, while Vicky looked the most handsome groom ever.

Relive to the gorgeous pictures shared by the couple right here.

Aren't they the match made in heaven?