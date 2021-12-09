Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Pink lehenga for the bride, green sherwani for the groom; Pheras time, Mandap, Food menu details OUT [Exclusive]

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif latest wedding update: The chef at the Six Senses Fort Barwara talks exclusively to us and shares details of what happened at the Sangeet, shaadi ki tayaari and what the dulha-dulhan chose to wear for their special day.