The time is nearing when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be finally tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and take their pheras. Hereon, they will be husband and wife. As we wait to see the first glimpse of the newest official couple in Bollywood, we have got our hands on some exclusive information straight from Six Senses Fort Barwara. Our Entertainment Reporter, Producer Kshama Tripathi spoke to the chef at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and got some interesting details about the Sangeet that took place last night and the wedding that will take place today.

According to Chef Shobit, who has been specially called for the wedding on December 7 and will be at the wedding venue till December 10 (Mehendi to Marriage), the Sangeet function went on till late in the night and everyone from the bride and groom's family including the dulha-dulhan performed. There were also performances from celeb singers and musicians.

He also revealed that both Vicky and Katrina looked beautiful and happy. Bride chose a Pink lehenga while the groom was dressed in a Green sherwani. Talking about the wedding today, the Chef said, "The Mandap is being given the final touches. The shaadi will take place between 2-4 pm."

He also revealed that there are countless number of preparations for the guests – including Indian and western preparations and some statement fusion dishes. He shared that one of the highlights of the wedding menu today will be the ‘Avocado chokha’ – where a fruit of Mexican origin will meet a traditional recipe from Bihar and Rajasthan.

He further divulged that guests are still coming in for the shaadi and reception later tonight. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates from the Vicky and Katrina wedding.