and are back in town after their grand wedding and honeymoon. Well, the wedding festivities are not over yet! The couple will now host a grand reception for the entire industry and will invite almost everyone from their fraternity.

A close source to Bollwyoodlife reveals, " Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They will abide by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas".

The source also adds, " Bollywood biggies like , , Shah Rukh, , have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception. As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration."

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan and their wedding celebration pictures are every bit dreamy. They looked just PERFECT together.

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram , the newly wed wrote, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Reportedly soon the couple will also shift in their 4BHK plush apartment as the interiors of the house is almost done.