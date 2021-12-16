and are all set to host the last function of their wedding and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable. A close source to Bollwyoodlife reveals, " Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have opted to wear ace designer Sabyasachi for their wedding reception. And they have chose all light all pastel colour for their outfits. Unlike and , Katrina will not don a banarsee saree look as that has become extremely common and the actress wants to do something different nd unique as its the last function". Also Read - Vamika's FIRST pics out! Here's how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter looks

Katrina will have a mix her mother's ancestral and Vicky's family culture in her outfit and it this will by far be the best look of her claims the source. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan shares shirtless photos on Instagram; fans say 'thank you for bringing summer early Mr Roshan'

We informed you that couple will be hosting the reception before December 20 or on the same date and it will be mostly near by the house in Juhu. They have almost finalised JW Marriot as their venue for the big day, but now they are yet to decide the numbers of guests they will invite as there has been new protocols applied in the gatherings under the rise of COVID 19 by the Maharashtra government. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic

Vicky and Katrina are back in town and right now the actress is staying at her sasural that is in as the construction of their new house still under process. The final interiors and finishing is yet to be done. It is said that they will move in their new abode after their reception.

The couple got hitched on December 9 in Rajasthan in the most royal and elegant way possible. Their wedding pictures are every bit dreamy and breathtaking. Well, we definitely cant wait to have a glimpse of the new bride and groom on their wedding reception day.