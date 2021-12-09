Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married today. On Tuesday their sangeet function took place and yesterday it was the Haldi ceremony. While a few Bollywood celebs are at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, everyone was keen to know whether Salman Khan and Khandaan will be attending the wedding or not. There were reports that Katrina has sent formal invitations to Salman and his family. However, a few days ago, Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, who is also a close friend of Katrina, had told India Today that they have not been invited. Also Read - LEAKED: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s recent pictures give a glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s LAVISH wedding

Now, recently, once again while talking to E-Times, Arpita clarified that they are not attending the wedding because they have not been invited to it. She said, "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?" Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Food menu leaked – from Mawa Kachori to Gond Pak, guests are being served these 10 types of DELICIOUS sweets

Well, it was said that Salman won’t be attending the wedding as he will flying to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg Tour which is all set to take place on 10th December. The actor was recently also spotted at the airport as he was leaving for Riyadh. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 3: Couple to get married today; Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood biggies expected to attend

Katrina has always been very close to Salman and his family. Even after her break up with the actor, she has maintained a cordial relationship with the Khandaan. It is surely surprising to know that the actor and his family were not invited to the wedding.

Reportedly, post their wedding, Katrina and Vicky will organise a reception for their friends from the industry. Let’s see if Salman and his family will be invited to the reception or not.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The two will next be seen together in Tiger 3 and reportedly after the wedding Katrina will shoot for the film with Salman.