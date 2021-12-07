Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Salman Khan's special gift to the bride-to-be

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship. But, even after the breakup, the two have always been very good friends. It was surprising to know that Salman won't be attending Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the reason behind it is that he has to fly down to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg Tour. However, the actor has made sure that Katrina's big day goes without any hurdle, and that's why he has organised his bodyguard Shera's security agency, Tiger Security, for the bride and groom. That's the special gesture of the superstar for Vicky and Katrina. Now, isn't that a really special gift? Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to sign film together after tying the knot; contemplating several offers? [EXCLUSIVE]

Vicky and Katrina will get married on 9th December at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and the pre-wedding ceremonies start today. The sangeet function will take place today, followed mehndi ceremony tomorrow. This morning, we had reported some EXCLUSIVE details about the sangeet. Katrina will be dancing on her songs like Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare, and others, and Vicky will be performing on his favourite Punjabi tracks.

The food at the wedding has also been the talk of the town. Reportedly, the fruits and vegetables at the wedding have been ordered from abroad as well as the different states of India. It is said that the guests will be served continental food, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food, and Rajwadi food items.

Talking about Salman's Da-Bangg tour, apart from the superstar celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Kamal Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover are also a part of the tour.

While making an announcement about it, Salman had posted on Instagram, "Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?"

There are reports that post the wedding, Katrina will be joining Salman on the sets of Tiger 3. The film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and it's the third instalment in the YRF's Tiger franchise.