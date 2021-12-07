Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and their families and closest friends have all reached the wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple is getting married at the Six Senses Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The festivities will begin today with Sangeet in the evening. And before that, we have got some interesting details about the grand Mahila Sangeet for all VicKat fans. While we have already told readers that Katrina and Vicky both will be performing for each other and with each other at the Sangeet, their friends and family will be performing too. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif wedding sangeet: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and more Bollywood biggies to attend [Exclusive]

Now, we have learnt that one of the songs on which there will be a performance on is none other than Deepika Padukone's song Ghoomar from Padmaavat. Our source from Rajasthan informs us that the rehearsals for the Sangeet are on and one of the songs that was being rehearsed on is this one.

The source said, "The staff at Six Senses was working the whole night to make all the arrangements and finish last minute preps for the Sangeet. A huge stage has been set up for the performances and rehearsals started in the morning itself. Ghoomar was one of the songs that people are rehearsing on and it goes perfectly with the Rajasthani setting of the wedding and will look amazing in the evening, with the huge diya-lit fort wall as the backdrop. The song is anyway a very popular Sangeet number in weddings in Rajasthan so the fact that they have chosen this one as one of the numbers is no surprise."

Now, if it is team bride or team groom that is performing on this song starring Deepika Padukone is not known as the source didn’t want to divulge too many details. The source also informed that apart from the bride and groom and their performances from their family members and friends, there will also be performances from local artists and musicians during the Sangeet.