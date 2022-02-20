The Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding grabbed headlines and how. It was all anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders, the entertainment media and social media were talking about throughout the last month of 2021. For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9th September 2021, with the exotic and historical Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan being chosen as the wedding venue. The who's who of Bollywood was seen attending the almost week-long wedding festivities amidst the tightest security you’d ever find for any Bollywood wedding to date. The guests were even made to allegedly sign NDAs before attending the function. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: When the couple showed the world how they're made for each other over their love for music – watch video

What many don't know that is actually "petrified" of heritage sites as revealed by the star himself while promoting his film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Opening up on his unusual fear, the actor had said, "I am actually verypetrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there."

Unearthing this old promotional material, Reddit has taken a dig at Vicky's fear by shrewdly juxtaposing it with his and wedding pics albeit for fun, captioning the new video: "Happy wife, happy life," implying that he had overcome his fear for his bride's happiness, given that his beloved had revealed in an earlier interview that she had all along dreamed of getting married in a royal manner. No sooner than the video was shared, that netizens began trolling Vicky Kaushal with one commenting, "Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol," while another wrote: "That is so funny".

