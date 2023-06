Vicky Kaushal brought his ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’ energy at the IIFA Awards. The actor, who hosted the award show with his Manmarziyaan co-star Abhishek Bachchan, had a “special moment” onstage when he danced with Hrithik Roshan. The two stars grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Sharing a glimpse of their performance on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared why the moment will always be special to him. In the carousel post, the actor had also shared a throwback image featuring him and his brother Sunny Kaushal as children with Hrithik Roshan on what is presumably one of his film’s sets.

“Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!” Vicky Kaushal captioned the post.

Fans totally loved the “fan moment” of Vicky Kaushal. Mini Mathur wrote, “This was the best moment of all.” Director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Tisca Chopra replied with heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been travelling to cities across the country from Indore to Lucknow and now Delhi. The duo was also spotted visiting various shrines. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, will be released in theatres on June 2.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set in Indore, revolves around Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), a married couple who are heading for divorce. The film also features Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino, with Aditya Roy Kapur, in the pipeline.