Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for about two years now. The two Bollywood stars had the most unique love stories in the industry. Vicky and Katrina dated briefly before tying the knot in one of the grandest Bollywood weddings ever. After almost two years of their marriage, Vicky Kaushal has opened up on his dating phase, how he asked Katrina out and his initial inhibitions. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal openly questioned on his guts to fall for Katrina Kaif despite being a smaller star?

Vicky Kaushal felt odd about receiving attention from Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal appeared on the show Be a Man Yaar. The Sam Bahadur actor was asked how he wooed Katrina Kaif. Vicky shares he had trouble accepting that he can woo the Tiger 3 star. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor reveals he did not fall in love with Katrina's glamorous side but her humane side. After getting to know her, Vicky was very sure about wanting Katrina as his life partner. But it was surreal for him. Vicky reveals he initially felt awkward and would often wonder 'why him'.

How Vicky asked Katrina out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were both equally invested in the relationship. They would both give equal attention to each other, shares the hunk, as per an entertainment news portal. When asked what's the biggest turn-on for him, Vicky shares it is Katrina's compassionate side. The Manmarziyaan actor also reveals he asked Katrina out for dinner over a text message. Yes, you read that right. He also shares how they were both on the same page since the beginning of their relationship. They knew what they were looking for. Katrina and Vicky were both very serious about wanting a permanent relationship. Now, the doting husband only wants to see his wifey smiling.

The manifestation happened on the Koffee Kouch. Katrina was asked about starring in a film with Vicky Kaushal back in 2018. She shared that they both would look good together. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show he nearly fainted after listening to what Katrina said about him. And the rest is history.

Work front of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Vicky has The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, Chhawa to name a few. He had been in talks for Takht, The Immortal Ashwatthama but reports suggest the films have been put on hold. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan coming up this Diwali. She also has Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.