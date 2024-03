Vicky Kaushal stood rock solid during the time of his film Sam Bahadur despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The actor was confident that the film would resonate with the audience and did. Finally, he addresses the clash with Animal at the box office and he explains why he wasn’t worried about the hullabaloo around. In his latest interview with Week Magazine, the Love and War actor said,” With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was, it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office". Also Read - Chhava star Vicky Kaushal reveals his mother is happy to have a bahu like Katrina Kaif; here's why

He further added that their filmmaker Meghna Gulzar too mentioned that if the people like the film no matter when it is released, what is important is the audience connect with the film, "If it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by".

Calling the clash with Animal, Vicky said it was a challenging test match and is glad that it resonated with the audience irrespective of the release date. Vicky is one of the most talented actors in the current generation, he has come a long way with some breakthrough performances. The actor will be seen next as a second lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

Vicky Kaushal has proved his versality with his debut film Masan and since then the actor is shining at the box office, but with URI: The Surgical Strike, he became the National poster boy, this film gave him an entry in the main stream, cinema and he owned it like a true blue star.