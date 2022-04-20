is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors we have in the industry. His social media is filled with his shirtless pictures which make his fans go weak in their knees. Recently, he shared a picture in which she is showing off his ripped body. The actor captioned the post as, “Feeling vain might delete never. #postshootdrill #wip.” Well, as usual, Vicky is looking super hot in it, there are some really interesting comments by his fans on the post. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and more: Which of these soon to debut star kids have the highest chance of becoming a star? VOTE NOW

A fan commented, “Bhai avi oor body bananae ka kya matlab Katrina too mill hi gyi na.” Another fan wrote, “CPR kar de mera dil ruk hi gaya.” One more fan commented, “Tiger Shroff ko competition.” Also Read - BTS: Armaan Malik gets dragged in the 'controversial' Jungkook-Jay Park pic; this is how the singer reacted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Well, not just this picture, Vicky has earlier shared many drool-worthy photos earlier in which he is flaunting his chiselled body. Check out the pictures here… Also Read - Neetu Kapoor wishes bahu Alia Bhatt's parents Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan on their wedding anniversary; calls them Samdhan and Samdhiji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky and Katrina got married last year in December. While sharing his wedding pictures, Vicky had posted, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” After their wedding, the two have been giving their fans a lot of couple gaols with their lovey-dovey posts on social media.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar's untitled next, and 's untitled next. Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars and , is slated to release on 10th June 2022.

Meanwhile, Katrina has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 lined up. Phone Bhoot is slated to release on 15th July 2022. Merry Christmas, which also stars , will hit the big screens Christmas weekend this year, and Tiger 3 is all set to release on Eid next year.