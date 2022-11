Vicky Kaushal has been replaced by the south sensation Vijay Deverakonda from this huge brand as a brand ambassador. Seems like the Liger star's popularity has attracted the owners of this soft drink brand more compared to Btown hottie Vicky Kaushal. A close source to BollywoodLife exclusively reveals to us that Vicky was signed for endorsing this popular soft drink brand that is also endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan. However, the owner of the soft drink has now replaced Vicky and signed Vijay Deverakonda for the same brand. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Tina Datta; says she finally has a taste of her own medicine after Shiv chooses Nimrit as the new captain

Vijay Deverakonda is the new blue-eyed boy for all the endorsement companies

The source further adds that Vicky even shot for a few parts of the advertisement but later his part was scrapped and the deal with the brand was nullified. However, the precise reason for this replacement is best known to the grand. It is said that even Vicky wasn't aware of Vijay replacing him. The Liger star has got a whopping amount to do this endorsement and he did extreme justice to his paycheck. Vijay Deverakonda was in Mumbai, and he shot for two to three days in film city for the advertisement the owner of the brand is extremely happy with the outcome and cannot wait for the world to watch it, concludes the source.

Vicky Kaushal is best known for his acting skills and there is o match for the action, but when it comes to marketing himself, he has never shown his interest in selling himself as a product, claims a close source to him. The actor believes that he is a performer and even if he loses some endorsements it's not a big deal for him, but yes, if he loses a good film that time he feels that he needs to work more on his efforts as he always wants to be the best when it comes to acting.