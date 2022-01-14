and celebrated Lohri yesterday. The two lovebirds' first Indian festival after their Big Fat Bollywood wedding on December 9. Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle a couple of hours ago and shared a cosy picture of himself and his gorgeous actress wife, Katrina. He wished everyone on the occasion of Lohri. In the picture, we see Vicky embracing Katrina, as they face the bonfire. The two lovebirds are flashing their widest smiles and it'll tug at every VicKat fans' heartstrings. It seems Katrina has worn a Punjabi suit while Vicky is seen in casuals, tracks. Check out Katrina and Vicky's Lohri celebrations here: Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

The glow on Katrina's face after the wedding has been the talk of the town. A couple of days ago, her simple look at the airport had made the news. Fans were bowled over by her simplicity and cuteness. Meanwhile, it was speculated that she had been flying to Delhi for a new schedule of Tiger 3. Now, we know Katrina had actually flown to be with her husband's side. The two are setting couple goals in the cutest possible manner.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . She is yet to resume shooting for Tiger 3 with . Katrina also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline with . On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Immortals of Ashwatthama, Govinda Naam Mera. It is said that he has another film with as well. The actor also has 's in his future projects.