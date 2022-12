Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married each other on 9th December last year. It was one of the grandest weddings of the year held in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky dated each other for a while before tying the knot last year. And ever since, they have been dishing out married couple goals. Vicky and Katrina cannot stop praising each other. And of late, Vicky Kaushal has been heaping praises on praise for his dear wife. The Govinda Naam Mera actor has now compared Katrina to Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and more divas' hottest party looks

Vicky compares Katrina to Amitabh, Hema

In an interview with Navbharat Times, says a report in Hindustan Times, Vicky Kaushal claimed that he always says that the industry is known by a few faces. He mentioned Katrina Kaif saying that with all the hard work and dedication, she has become one of those faces. Vicky said that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the faces who represent the Indian film industry other the International platform. He also adds that Hema Malini was also one of the faces who represented the industry. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's economy class flight gets judged by netizens? Here's a look at celebs who faced social media scrutiny for bizarre reasons

Here's a goofy video post of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif's admirable quality

The Sardar Udham actor said that Katrina Kaif has achieved that status through her work. He adds that it is not easy to reach there and adds that all her achievements are because of her own hard work and dedication. "I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own," he said. The actor adds that he has a lot of respect for her for the same while adding that he has a long way to reach where she is right now. The actor says that they both have a lot of respect for each other and have learned a lot from each other.

Vicky Kaushal's statements about his wife Katrina are going viral in Entertainment News. He said that Katrina is very respectful towards the people around her. He said that he has never seen the Tiger 3 actress speaking badly with anyone ever since he got to know her. Vicky told Filmfare that Katrina is very kind towards everyone.