and are in vacationing in the mountains and the pictures from their romantic vacay are making their fans swoon over their chemistry. Vicky and Katrina shared some adorable pictures of them together and it only shows how much they are enjoying the celebration of their one year of togetherness. But seems like Vicky is getting bored in his vacation as he is playing a boring game. The actor is seen playing langadi on the chess board and the fans cannot get over it. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s friends fought with Katrina Kaif sisters; Karan Johar applied mehendi to Alia Bhatt; unmissable moments from B Town celebrity weddings

Watch this video caption shared by Vicky grabbed a lot of attention and the actor was questioned if he is getting bored on his vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Take a look at the mushy pictures shared by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their first wedding anniversary. Also Read - Entertainment new today: Salman Khan rumoured to be dating Pooja Hegde; Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate first wedding anniversary and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 9 and their wedding was one beautiful affair. Vicky and Katrina's love story was the most unpredictable relationships in tinsel town. In fact Katrina had admitted that she didn't even knew Vicky well and who he was but they ended up getting married. Vicky and Katrina reportedly dated for three years and then they decided to take the plunge and be together forever. Kitne sone hai ye dono. Also Read - Hansika Motwani to Katrina Kaif: Here's what these actresses cooked for their pehli rasoi

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. On professional front, Katrina will be see with in Tiger 3, while Vicky is gearing up for Govinda Naam Mera starring and as female leads. Katrina will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa along with and .