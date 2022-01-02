had a great 2021 as he tied the knot with his ladylove . But soon after getting hitched, the actor dived deep into work. He barely took any break and returned to the sets of his next film. To celebrate New Year, he took a break of a day and returned to sets again. We saw Katrina Kaif at the airport as she came to see off her hubby. Now, a picture of Vicky Kaushal with has gone viral on social media and this picture has called for legal trouble for the actor. A complaint has been filed against Vicky Kaushal in Indore. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set an EXAMPLE as the actress comes to drop him off at the airport — watch video

The complainant has alleged that the number plate used on the bike by Vicky in the viral picture is his and it is illegal to use it without permission. To news agency ANI, the complainant said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter: Complainant Jai Singh Yadav (1.1.22) pic.twitter.com/CkpZBVUndu — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

The police has stated that the film crew will be probed if they are still in Indore.