The biggest news that is dominating headlines in Bollywood is the upc0ming marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple has booked the Six Senses Fort Barwara for their wedding in December. The two have been together for more than two years now. Though they have not confirmed the marriage, reports are rife with how wedding planners have headed to the location to make all the arrangements. It seems car companies are making big bucks as there is mass booking to bring people to the venue. The Six Senses Fort Barwara is located at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, an astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted how their married life will turn out.

He does astrological predictions and face-reading of celebrities. He said that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are extremely private people and would like to keep their relationship away from the media. Guruji was quoted by The Times Of India saying, "Hate to break it to the fans but they might not be particularly happy with the ongoing frenzy and speculations about their marriage." He said that Katrina Kaif made her career in Bollywood through sheer perseverance and hard work.

The astrologer said that she would like to take out more time for her personal life after marriage. It seems she is at a phase when she wants to "take a backseat and enjoy her own space". But that did not mean that Katrina Kaif would not take up films or bid adieu to her career. The actress would become more selective with her projects in the coming years. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal would grow both as a star and actor.

The best news is that he has predicted a very happy married life for the two. It seems both are very intelligent and would have immense respect for one another. They would be mindful of each other's tastes too!