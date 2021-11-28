Currently, and 's rumoured December wedding is the hottest topic of discussion. Fans are desperately waiting to get all the deets about the wedding. From the venue, functions, outfits, guests and more - there are several speculations ruling the gossip mills. Now, we have another scoop. We have learnt that , Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika are going to be present at the wedding. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's home is 98% ready? It's whopping cost will blow your mind!

As per our source close to Katrina Kaif, the invitation has been sent to the Kohlis. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are said to share a very good bond. They have worked in two films together - and Zero and both of them could strike a good friendship. They stayed in touch even post the films and their friendship just grew stronger. Now, Anushka and family are supposedly on the guestlist of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Currently, cricketer Virat Kohli is also in India given Ind vs New Zealand matches are going on. There are no matches lined up for the December dates when Victrina's wedding is reportedly scheduled and hence, he and Vamika are also expected to be present at the wedding.

Earlier, we reported that will also be flying down to Rajasthan to mark his presence at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

As per reports, their wedding is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 9. Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan is said to be the wedding venue where all the functions will take place. Reportedly, the star couple has put a strict 'no phones' policy for guests and staff.