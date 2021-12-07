Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bouncers, security and hotel staff caught flouting Covid-19 norms

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married on 9th December at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and the pre-wedding ceremonies start from today. There's tight security outside the hotel, but Covid-19 norms are being violated.