Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bouncers, security and hotel staff caught flouting Covid-19 norms

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will take place on 9th December at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and the pre-wedding ceremonies start from today. The couple along with their families reached the venue last night and they were welcomed in a grand way at the resort. The guests have also started reaching the venue and the pictures and videos from the Jaipur airport are doing the rounds of social media. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is not less than a royal event, so, there’s tight security outside the hotel. However, bouncers, security guards, and hotel staff were recently caught flouting Covid-19 norms as they were spotted without a mask. Also Read - Tadap box office collection day 4: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer exhibits steady Monday hold but needs minimal drops over week 1 to enter profit zone

While the cases of coronavirus have gone down in the country, it is still mandatory to wear a mask when you are outside. The new variant of the virus named omicron is taking over the country as well. But, in the pictures from Sawai Madhopur that are doing the rounds of social media, we can see that the Covid-19 guidelines are being violated at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

If the guests attending the wedding have not taken two doses of the vaccination, they have to show a negative RT-PCR test result. The District Collector Rajendra Kishan had told PTI, "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.”

Today, the grand sangeet function will take place and tomorrow the mehndi ceremony is scheduled. While the traditional Indian wedding will take place on 9th December, reportedly, a few days ago, the couple did court marriage under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

There are multiple reports about Bollywood celebs attending the wedding. Till now, celebs like Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharvari, and Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi have reached the venue of the wedding.