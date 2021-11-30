The wedding that is being discussed daily on social media is that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two are supposed to get hitched in December at Rajasthan's luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is at Sawai Madhopur. It seems great efforts are being taken to keep the wedding under wraps. One of the reported methods being used is that the couple have chosen to give secret codes to the guests instead of their names. So, they have to reveal their codes and gain access to the functions and venue. Well, this does sound innovative? Even the hotel rooms will have the codes on them. The couple want a private wedding and are sparing no efforts for the same. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: Very important senior member of the groom’s family not happy about the shaadi? [Exclusive]

Earlier, we had heard of how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had opted for QR codes at their marriage. They had to show that for entry. Here, the codes have names of Vicky and Katrina in them. It seems the wedding guest list is a very select one. The names doing the rounds are of Salman Khan's family, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and others. Even Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the marriage.

Now, reports have come that a senior member of Vicky Kaushal's family is not happy with the marriage. The others are trying to convince him. A close relative said that these are just rumours and no marriage is happening. Vicky Kaushal is the son of famous Bollywood action director, Sham Kaushal. Katrina Kaif has worked with him before. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was in a relationship with Harleen Sethi. It seems his folks adored her. Katrina Kaif broke off with Ranbir Kapoor after a six-year-long relationship. Fans love the combination of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Let us see what happens!